It seems they have praised these Nintendo games! On the website you also have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game's great Nintendo Direct. Now they have praised him in the 2023 compilation of Digital Foundry along with another Nintendo Switch game, Metroid Prime Remastered.

Super Mario Bros Wonder y Metroid Prime Remastered para Nintendo Switch

The information comes from the video below, where the media analyzes this year's best performances. This is what they share:

Featured Games on Nintendo Switch:

Metroid Prime Remastered:

Honorable Mention for its visual appeal on Switch. Praised for its stunning lighting and textures. Featured as one of the best looking games on Switch.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder:

Nominated for Best Graphics of the Year. Recognition for his use of Wonder Flowers and level transformation. Stunning visuals bring the world to life in stunning ways.

Recognition despite Nintendo Switch Hardware:

None of the games mentioned win the award for Best Graphics of 2023. They highlight their presence in the discussion despite the Switch's older hardware.

We leave you with the full video:

What do you think about the topic? We read you in the comments!

Fuente.