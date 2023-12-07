Under the direction of Tomohisa Taguchi, the animated film Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is a sequel to Last Evolution Kizuna.

The plot takes place in the year 2012, and ten years have passed since the adventure in the Digital World.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning. SPECIAL/CORAZÓN FILMS.

Daisuke Motomiya is now 20 years old, and he and the rest of the chosen ones seem to be slowly changing in terms of their appearance and lifestyle. So, One day, a gigantic Digitama suddenly appears in the sky above Tokyo Tower..

Daisuke and the others encounter a mysterious young man named Lui Ohwada, who informs them that he is the world’s first Chosen One..

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning

(Digimon Adventure 02: The beginning)

De Tomohisa Taguchi.

Japan, 2023.

XM

Themes

Premieres Cinema animation Tomohisa Taguchi Digimon Adventure 02: The Digimon Beginning

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions