The emergence of the Government into the capital of Telefónica is beginning to generate misgivings in the sector. Digi, MásMóvil, Orange or Vodafone fear that the former monopoly will obtain favorable treatment at the regulatory level or that it will have an advantage when competing for public tenders.

The earthquake at the entrance of the QUIET (State Society of Industrial Properties) at Telefónica has only just begun. Firstly, the operator herself found out minutes after the Council of Ministers held through a call from Nadia Calviño and the surprise was twofold. They didn't expect it to be so soon or for the amount to be 10%. After the announcement, the famous ADRs (American Depositary Receipt), which are contracts that allow American investors to trade shares of companies incorporated outside the United States, shot up 6%. Everything seemed to be going well until two days later the company's price has practically returned to the starting point and the fact is that the entry of Governments into listed private companies is not usually welcomed by investors. Nor have they liked the comments of some political leaders who are betting on a complete nationalization of the company.

Favorable treatment by the Government

Although there are no official statements from any operator, the truth is that they look closely suspicion the entry of the Government for the possibility of favoring Telefónica in several aspects. Competitors believe that the Public Administration can give Telefónica an advantage when bidding for the million-dollar telecommunications contracts of the different organizations. Currently, the former monopoly holds more than 70% of public contracts in different areas, connectivity, cybersecurity, internet of things, etc. With the Government as the main shareholder, they believe that it will be more difficult to compete against the company chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete.

Operators are also concerned about the possibility that regulation be made more flexible in favor of Telefónica. Historically, the operator has always faced regulators. With ADSL, the Telecommunications Market Commission (CMT) imposed numerous sanctions for abuse of dominant position and subsequently the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) was in charge of regulating key aspects such as access to construction pipelines. civil so that Telefónica's rivals could deploy fiber optics. With the new scenario, competitors will have to address key aspects such as the subsidy for fiber deployment in rural areas where Telefónica could have an advantage.

2024 will be a historic year for telecommunications

In just a few months, events have accelerated and we are going to witness very far-reaching changes. Vodafone will begin operating with Zegona and that will entail an unprecedented change in strategy in the first quarter of the year. Orange and MásMóvil are about to close their merger and Digi continues to grow at a good pace and with enough appetite to think about becoming number three in the market. As for Telefónica, the Government and the Saudis are going to control 20% of the operator and that means that they can reach significant changes precisely in the year in which he turns one hundred years old. A centenary that comes with the revolutionized telecommunications sector.