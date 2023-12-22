Throughout 2023, the telephone company has added more than 10 new provinces to which it has extended coverage. fibra XGS-PON. The latest ones were announced today by the operator. It is true that it has not followed the same pace as 2022, but there is no doubt that the Digi operator has fully focused on improving its service. Among the latest news at the end of the year we must mention the renewal of its mobile rates, the start of the eSIM or even the 5G trial for its customers.

Cáceres and Segovia join

PRO-DIGI Fiber, the operator's fastest fiber service, with up to 10 Gbps speed, is now available in two new regions: Cáceres and Segovia. In this way, it continues to complete the list of provinces in which this Internet coverage is available. Therefore, there are now 38 Spanish provinces that enjoy this specific service from the operator.

It must be taken into account that this fiber rate is available to all customers who live in areas with Fiber Smart from Cáceres and Segovia. In addition to the following provinces: Madrid, Zaragoza, Barcelona, ​​La Rioja, Vizcaya, Almería, Asturias, Seville, Valencia, Castellón, La Coruña, Granada, Toledo, Murcia, Valladolid, and Cuenca; as well as in Alicante, Málaga, Badajoz, Tarragona, Huelva, Guadalajara, Ciudad Real, Albacete, Cantabria, Córdoba, Álava, Cádiz, León, Pontevedra, Jaén, Salamanca, Huesca, Guipúzcoa, Navarra and Burgos.

You can always check your coverage here. Keep in mind that if it is not yet available for your home, you have the possibility of contracting any of the DIGI fiber rates with Movistar coverage. Additionally, as soon as SMART fiber coverage is available, they will install it for free if you want to change networks.

As for the price, this fiber rate with 10 Gbps costs 25 euros per month. But, if the speed seems too much for what you need at home, you can always contract 1 Gbps for 20 euros per month or 500 Mbps for 15 euros per month.

The advantages of the PRO-Digi rate

Customers who finally decide to contract this rate with 10 Gbps of Digi's own fiber will be able to benefit from a series of advantages. And they are the following:

This rate includes the router WiFi 6. This router allows you to connect more devices at the same time without losing quality of the wireless signal. Speed ​​up to 10 Gbps. Lower latency. With WiFi 6, more efficient use of energy is achieved for the devices that are connected.

In addition to all the previous points, we must add that this fiber rate from the Romanian operator includes free cloud service. Specifically, you will have available up to 50 GB in your cloud service so you can make backups, save photos, etc.