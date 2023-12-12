Digi is becoming the main protagonist of the day. Just a few hours ago we talked about the Romanian operator’s agreement with Orange and MásMóvil, Digi becoming the gateway for the merger that the two large groups are preparing. With the approval of the European Commission, Digi will be the recipient of the remedies of the agreement.

The news behind the agreement also comes from Digi itself, which improves its rates to increase the gigabytes in its mobile phone products. Likewise, some of the operator’s fees reduce your price. These are the changes introduced by the operator.

Digi celebrates 15 years in Spain and, to say goodbye to the 2023 academic year, it wants to put some improvements on the table in its products. Starting today, the Digi Unlimited and DIGI Combo rates will benefit from an increase in the number of gigabytes for the same price.

Both double the gigabytes in their rates, the maximum option now being 200 GB. As usual with Digi, unspent gigabytes are accumulated for the following month.

Improved mobile phone products

These are the prices of Digi Unlimited and Digi Combo in the mobile phone modalities.

Digi Unlimited prices and conditions

internet and calls

7 euros

10 GB 15 GB + unlimited calls

10 euros

20 GB 30 GB + unlimited calls

13 euros

50 GB 100 GB + unlimited calls

16 euros

100 GB 200 GB + unlimited calls

All mobile phone rates under the Digi Unlimited plan improve their gigabytes, doubling in the 50 and 100 GB rates and also increasing considerably in the 10 and 20 GB rates. The price drops in the highest rates, going from 15 to 13 euros in the 50 GB rate (now 100 GB) and from 20 to 16 in the 100 GB rate (now 200 GB).

Digi Combo price and conditions

internet and calls

5 euros

6 GB 8 GB + 100 minutes

10 euros

20 GB 30 GB + 400 minutes

13 euros

50 GB 100 GB + 800 minutes

16 euros

100 GB 200 GB + 2000 minutes

In the case of the Unlimited rate in mobile phone option, goes from 25 to 20 euros, with unlimited gigabytes and unlimited calls. This option is only available within the contract mode.

Mobile + fiber prices and conditions

We now review the offers within those rates that can be combined with the different fiber optic packages offered by the operator.

Digi Unlimited prices and conditions

internet and calls

5 euros

10 GB 15 GB + unlimited calls

6 euros

20 GB 30 GB + unlimited calls

8 euros

50 GB 100 GB + unlimited calls

10 euros

100 GB 200 GB + unlimited calls

Digi Combo price and conditions

internet and calls

3 euros

6 GB 8 GB + 100 minutes

6 euros

20 GB 30 GB + 400 minutes

8 euros

40 GB 100 GB + 800 minutes

10 euros

100 GB 200 GB + 2000 minutes

In fiber offers, it must be taken into account that the price of the fiber must be added. He for the fibra Smart part of 15 euros for 500 Mbpsbeing able to improve up to 1 Gbps for 20 euros or up to 10 Gbps for 25 euros thanks to the Pro-Digi fiber.

In the event that we want fiber available throughout the national territory (non-Digi fiber), the prices are still 25 euros for 300 Mbps and 30 euros for 1 GBps.

