Bianconeri fresh from the away draw against Genoa, Di Francesco's boys are at a strong pace at home

Frosinone has a great run at home, with 5 wins, two draws and only one defeat on the first day against Napoli. Juve, on the other hand, is coming off an unexpected slowdown away from home (against Genoa) and absolutely cannot lose any more points against Inter. Prediction for guests, but there are no fireworks planned…