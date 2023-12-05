Suara.com – Three days have passed since the wedding of Bunga Citra Lestari eyebrows BCL and Tiko Aryawardhana. However, talk about this special moment is still felt on social media.

Behind this happy moment, netizens apparently still remember the late Ashraf Sinclair, BCL’s first husband. There are even those who compare the first and second marriages of the mother of one child.

One of them is the Tiktok account indraaa461 which re-shared a video comparing BCL’s wedding with Ashraf and Tiko Aryawardhana.

Both wearing Javanese customs at their wedding, apparently there are differences between BCL wedding events in the past and today.

“First marriage to the late Ashraf, second marriage to Tiko,” the video reads.

In the video above, you can see BCL and Ashraf’s wedding procession in 2008. BCL looks beautiful wearing a white kebaya that matches the color of Ashraf’s dress at the wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, the second video shows the moment when BCL and Tiko Aryawardhana are biting chocolate bread at the same time. The difference in the situation of BCL’s wedding celebration with Ashraf and Tiko also stole the attention of netizens.

Not a few netizens said that the atmosphere at BCL’s wedding with Ashraf was considered more sacred and solemn.

“It was sacred and solemn to marry Ashraf. Now Noah seems to be being ignored,” commented one netizen.

“The first marriage is more sacred. The second one is a bit laeeeen,” said another netizen.

BCL and Ashraf Sinclair uploads (instagram)

“Asraf’s wedding was more elegant and full of Islamic nuances,” said another netizen.

Apart from that, several netizens also compared the figure of Tiko Aryawardhana with Ashraf Sinclair. BCL’s late ex-husband was considered more authoritative than the widower with three children.

Not only that, the series of wedding events for BCL and Tiko Aryawardhana also drew scorn from netizens. This is because the two of them were suspected of drinking alcohol during their wedding after party.

This couple did not hesitate to show off their affection and excitement at the event which was also attended by several well-known Indonesian celebrities.