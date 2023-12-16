Suara.com – Artificial intelligence or AI is currently something that is increasingly being used, especially with the presence of ChatGPT. But recently, Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) has emerged.

Apparently, AGI is different from AI. The following is a complete explanation of the meaning of AGI and its differences from AI:

Definition of AGI

AGI or artificial general intelligence is a concept that describes machines capable of understanding and thinking like humans. Currently, AI systems rely heavily on their training data and typically fail when faced with new scenarios beyond their limited expertise.

For example, even the best language models like ChatGPT-4 often make mistakes when solving college-level math and physics problems.

In contrast, AGI will not be tied to just one skill or knowledge. In addition, AGI will use logical reasoning to solve problems that have never been encountered before. In short, AGI is a machine so sophisticated that it is smarter than humans who are experts in a field. AI systems like this can train themselves to get better over time.

Even though the emergence of AGI is still a concept, several researchers are getting closer to realizing AGI.

In this short period of time, companies like OpenAI and Google have launched AI systems that can talk like humans, draw, recognize objects, and a combination of the three. These capabilities form the foundation of AGI, but they alone are not enough to achieve it.

Ilustrasi Artificial Intelligence

Difference between AI and AGI

There are several aspects to differentiate AI and AGI, here is a review:

AI is less intelligent than humans. While AGI is as good or better than humans.

AI only has capabilities with a single goal. Whereas AGI is multipurpose and can handle various scenarios.

AI is pre-trained with customization options. Meanwhile AGI is able to continuously improve or train itself.

AI is now available and usable. However, AGI is not available at this time because it is still being developed.

AI systems have been implemented in several products such as ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Google Bard. Meanwhile, AGI is still under development.

However, it is difficult to predict whether AGI might be created or not. According to some definitions of AGI, computers that surpass human intelligence will be able to solve long-standing problems that humans have not been able to overcome.

In such a scenario, AGI will transform fields like medicine, biotechnology, and engineering in an instant. This is hard to imagine, even for people who are optimistic about AI's potential.

Many researchers have also raised moral and safety concerns over the development of AGI. Even if AGI is only equal to human intelligence, it could pose a threat to the existence of humanity.

Even so, according to many researchers, it is predicted that AGI will be available between 2030 and 2050.