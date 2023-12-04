Suara.com – A different fate was experienced by players of Indonesian descent who were being naturalized by PSSI. Jay Idzes and Nathan Tjoe-A-On have been approved by Commission

Jay Idzes and Nathan Tjoe-A-On have even been approved. This was stated by the chairman of the session, Hetifah Sjaifudian at the Commission X Working Meeting which was held today (4/12/2023).

“Commission X DPR RI approved the recommendation for Indonesian citizenship in the names of Jay Noah Idzes and Nathan Noel Romejo Tjoe-A-On,” said Hetifah.

“Noting that the determination of Indonesian citizenship is determined by the competent authority based on the provisions of statutory regulations,” continued the politician from the Golkar faction.

“We have discussed the entry letter from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo with number R60/Pre/11/2023 in the name of granting Indonesian citizenship in the name of Jay Noay Idzes and regarding the request for consideration of Nathan Noel Romejo Tjoe-A-On’s citizenship,” said Hetifah at the meeting.

“Approving the request for consideration on behalf of those mentioned above, on the basis of this vote, Commission

Now, these two players are certain to continue with the next process, namely to Commission III. If it has been approved, he just has to wait for President Jokowi’s blessing via a Presidential Decree (Keppres).

If the Presidential Decree is issued, the two hereditary players will take the oath to become Indonesian citizens (WNI).

Meanwhile, Ragnar Oratmangoen has not yet been discussed in the DPR because perhaps his files were collected later than his other colleagues.