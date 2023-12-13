Denpasar Voice – The first presidential debate was held on Tuesday (12/12/2023) evening with the theme of discussing law and human rights, government, eradicating corruption, strengthening democracy, improving public services and civic harmony.

Apart from the national ideas conveyed by each presidential candidate, what is noteworthy in the debate is the outfits the three wore.

All three have outfits with different styles and impressions. According to the KPU RI YouTube channel, the following are the differences in the outfits of the three presidential candidates in the first debate, including:

1. Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar

The presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 1 Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar wore outfits with a formal impression.

Both of them wore white shirts wrapped in black jackets. Meanwhile, the bottom is black pants.

Apart from that, they also wore a cap on their heads and attached a pin that said ‘Amen” to their left chest.

2. Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming

The presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 2 are still loyal to the outfits they wore when taking their serial number at the KPU.

The outfits worn by both of them show the cool impression that has recently become attached to them.

Prabowo-Gibran wore a light blue long-sleeved shirt. Meanwhile, for their subordinates, they wore black trousers.

3. Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD

The presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 3 wore a white long-sleeved shirt combined with black trousers.

On the back of their shirts there are the words ‘Sat Set’ and ‘Task Bag’ which signal their vision to solve the country’s problems quickly.

On the back of Ganjar’s shirt is the writing ‘Sat Set’. Meanwhile, on the back of Mahfud’s shirt there is the writing ‘Test Bag’.

Apart from that, the two of them also appeared together in a trendy youth style by wearing sneakers.

That’s the difference in the outfits of the three presidential and vice presidential candidates in the first presidential debate. The next debate is planned to be held on Friday (22/12/2023). (*/Ana AP)