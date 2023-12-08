Suara.com – Adiba Khanza and Egy Maulana Vikri are said to be getting married in December 2023, although the exact date is not yet known. So I’m curious, what is their educational history like?

If the son of the late famous cleric Jefri Al Buchori and a member of the Indonesian National Team get married in December 2023, it means that both of them married at the age of 23. Egy Maulana is currently developing his football career internationally, while Adiba is said to still be studying design.

The news about their marriage has become increasingly popular, because some time ago it went viral that Adiba and Egy were in a meeting with the wedding organizer to discuss the wedding party.

So, here is the educational history of Egy Maulana Vikri and Adiba Kanza which was summarized by Suara.com, Friday (8/12/2023).

1. Egy Maulana Vikri’s Educational History

Egy once said that playing football gives him pleasure. As a result, Egy took up his hobby seriously and succeeded in becoming a member of the Indonesian national team.

Meanwhile, Egy started his football education from a young age. In 2005, he joined the TASBI Medan Football School (SSB) for seven years, this level of education is equivalent to elementary school (SD).

Then in 2015, he continued his education at SSB ASIOP Apacinti, Jakarta. Egy also continued to improve his football skills by joining the Ragunan Special School for Athletes (SKO) until 2018. Egy’s level of education is equivalent to middle school and high school.

While studying at SKO Ragunan, it turned out that Egy had played with the Indonesian national team in the AFF U-18 Cup in 2017. After that he had a career in Poland, then under Zlate Moravce in Slovakia until now.

2. Adiba Khanza’s educational history

Adiba is the first child of the late Ustad Jefri Al Buchori and Pipik Dian Irawati. He has three children, namely Abidzar Al Ghifari, Ayla Azzuhro and Attaya Bilal Rizkillah.

In terms of educational level, almost all of the schools attended by Adiba are based on the Islamic religion. Starting from junior high school or Insan Scholar Al Mujtaba Middle School and Madrasah Aliyah Negeri 4 Jakarta.

After graduating from MA or high school in 2018, Adiba Khanza continued her education at college majoring in fashion, because this woman with the Gemini zodiac sign has more interest in the fashion industry.