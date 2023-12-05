loading…

Map of the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Photo/loc.gov

JAKARTA – The Gaza Strip and the West Bank are two areas that are often the center of conflict between Israel and Palestine. So it is not uncommon for wars and conflicts to occur in these two regions.

Both Palestinians and Israelis consider these two regions to be the heart of their dream state. Historically, the two regions were both controlled by the Ottoman Empire, until finally the sultanate collapsed at the end of World War I and finally Britain as the winner took over the region.

Until years later, both Gaza and the West Bank began to struggle for power. Gaza, which was initially controlled by Egypt, was later captured by Israel. Likewise, the West Bank, which was initially controlled by Palestine and Jordan, was also taken over by Israel.

There have been many conflicts caused by these two regions, but many people do not know the location and differences between the two regions that sparked these conflicts.

Differences between the Gaza Strip and the West Bank

1. Location

The West Bank is a landlocked region near the coast of the Mediterranean Sea in the Levant region of West Asia, bordered by Jordan and the Dead Sea to the east and by Israel to the south, west, and north.

While the Gaza Strip is on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, Gaza borders Egypt to the southwest and Israel to the east and north.

2. Size

In terms of area, the West Bank is larger with a land area of ​​around 5,640 square kilometers.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip has a smaller area with a length of 41 kilometers, a width of 6 to 12 km, and has a total area of ​​365 square km.

3. Population

The population in the West Bank alone is estimated to have more than 2.7 million Palestinians and more than 670 thousand Israeli settlers living.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip is mostly inhabited by Palestinians, who are estimated to number 2 million with only a few Israeli residents.

4. Early History

According to the Britannica website, the Gaza Strip was originally formed after being controlled by Egypt in the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, and became a place of refuge for Palestinians who fled or were expelled during the 1948 Palestine war.

Unfortunately, during the six-day war that occurred in 1967, Israel succeeded in capturing the Gaza Strip and began a decades-long military occupation of the Palestinian territory.

Meanwhile the West Bank first emerged after the Arab-Israeli War of 1948 as occupied territory and was later annexed by Jordan. Until finally the West Bank fell to Israel in the Six Day War.

(ian)