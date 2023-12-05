loading…

JAKARTA – Al Qassam Brigades and Al Quds Brigades are military groups that have attracted quite a lot of world attention. These two groups play an active and serious role in the resistance mission against Israel.

Even though they both defend the Palestinian people for independence, apparently there are a number of differences that are rarely known to the public. There are a number of differences between the Al Qassam Brigades and the Al Quds Brigades as follows.

5 Differences Between Al Qassam Brigades and Al Quds Brigades

1. Organizational Ideology and Goals

The Al Qassam Brigades is the military wing of Hamas, a political and social organization that controls the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the Al Quds Brigade is the military wing of Islamic Jihad, an organization committed to destroying Israel and establishing an Islamic state in Palestine.

2. Differences in Founders

The Al Qassam Brigade was founded in 1991 by Salah Shehadeh, a Hamas military commander who was later killed by Israel in 2002. The Al Quds Brigade was founded in 1981 by Fathi Shaqaqi and Abd Al Aziz Awda, two Islamic Jihad leaders who were also killed by Israel in in 1995 and 1993.

3. Number of Soldiers

The Al Qassam Brigade has more members and is more organized than the Al Quds Brigade. It is estimated that the Al Qassam Brigades has between 7,000 and 10,000 active members and 20,000 reserve members.

Meanwhile, the Al Quds Brigade has around 1,000 to 2,000 active members and it is not known how many reserve members.

4. Armament

The Al Qassam Brigades have more sophisticated and diverse weapons than the Al Quds Brigades. The Al Qassam Brigades has developed indigenous rockets and missiles, such as the Qassam, M-75, and R-160, which are capable of reaching distances of up to 200 km.

Meanwhile, the Al Quds Brigade also has homemade rockets and missiles. Some of them are like Quds, Buraq, and Ayyash, but their range is shorter, between 10 and 80 km.

5. Political Relations

Al Qassam Brigades has better relations with other Palestinian groups, such as Fatah, Islamic Jihad, and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, than Al Quds Brigades.

The Al Qassam Brigades also often coordinate and collaborate with these groups in carrying out joint military operations against Israel. This is still being done today in eradicating Zionists.

Meanwhile, the Al Quds Brigade is more independent and rarely allies itself with other groups, although they sometimes participate in joint attacks.

