We are going to see how to change some options in the game, one of the most relevant is the guide or exploration mode, which we show you the differences.

We are going to see in this small guide to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora how to change some options that can make our lives much easier in this vast open world, and we are not just talking about the difficulty, there are many accessibility settings that make the experience with the Na’vi something much more spectacular.

One of the first options that we can change in our game are the difficulty options, which depends on each one, although it is based on the enemies holding out longer and hitting us more. On the other hand, one of the options that can change our experience the most is that of guide mode or exploration modeto see the map or open world.

Differences between guide or exploration mode

If we choose the guide mode we will have the typical map with some icons but above all beams of light in this case, which show us the path to follow and the missions. However, in exploration mode we will have many fewer indicators in the interface. We will have to pay more attention to our surroundings and the compass when they tell us a place to reach it.

At any time these options can be changed from the settings menu. In that same menu we can also change very useful graphic, camera or interface optionsAs the motion blur, FOV or classic performance/quality mode of new generation consoles. We recommend you take a look at it at least, they may be useful to you.

The only thing to keep in mind is that at the beginning we can change few options, until the first sequences or cinematics have passed of the game we will be locked into those options, so it is mandatory to wait a little and advance the minimum in the story until we have the option.

