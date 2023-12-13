Jenni Riveraalso known as La Diva de la Banda, was a woman who represented regional Mexican music, which became an icon, a career that was very successful, because to this day songs like “Dear Member” and “Smuggled” they keep ringing.

The Diva de la Banda died on December 9, 2012, in a tragic plane accident along with 6 other people, on a flight that left Monterrey and was headed to Mexico City, as this occurred because the singer after her performance at the Monterrey Arena he was heading to Mexico City, to continue his participation in the program La Voz México.

It is reported that the tragic accident occurred due to mechanical problems with the plane, however, among fans of Jenni Rivera Various theories of his death circulate, among which the following stands out.

The theory mentions that Édgar Valdez Villarreal, nicknamed The Barbiewas one of the main suspects in the death of Jenni Rivera, this arose because in a trial a witness revealed that Édgar Valdez physically and sexually assaulted La Diva de la Banda.

Also in the theory there is a rumor that just before Jenni Rivera’s presentation in Monterrey, it is mentioned that La Barbie had a conversation with El Chapo, who asked that no one play that day in Monterrey and if anyone went against his orders they would have than kill him.

After 11 years of her death, her fans continue to wonder what happened to La Diva de Banda.

