This week marked the end of an era, since the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced that E3 would cease to exist. Why was it not possible to keep the event alive? Summer Game Fest was the culprit? The association responded.

After several attempts to rescue the annual event – ​​already dying due to the scourge of the coronavirus (COVID-19) – the ESA made the decision to give up and forget about E3.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Why was E3 canceled forever?

Stanley Pierre-Louisdirector general of ESA, made it clear that the decision was not due to the challenges he had ReedPop to carry out the event, but confessed that they were also a factor that was taken into account.

When questioned about whether Summer Game Fest removed the relevance of E3 and the possibility that it would end up leading to its death, Pierre-Louis explained that there is no single reason that can be attributed to the death of E3, but admitted that it was “critical“that video game companies increasingly had their own shop windows to present the projects they were preparing, take advantage of it and without the need for an external event.

“Video game companies have new and exciting ways to reach people. They can do it on a schedule that meets their needs.” business needsexpressed Pierre-Louis via (VentureBeat), in a way suggesting that the needs of the industry changed and E3 could no longer meet them.

In case you missed it: Even Hideo Kojima regretted the end of E3.

After almost 30 years, E3 ceased to exist in 2023

What do you think of the end of E3? Do you think it would have been possible to rescue it? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to ESA by visiting this page.

Related video: It's over: E3 is dead

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News