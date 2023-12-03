Five Nights at Freddy’s rose to the top with the release of its original game in 2014, as the concept of possessed animatronics caught the attention of millions of people. Almost 10 years later, he reaffirmed his place in popular culture with his first movie big budget. Did the premiere of this film production impact one of the most popular restaurant chains in the United States and the world?

Chuck E. Cheese’s is a family restaurant and entertainment center where customers can eat pizza and other foods while participating in activities and enjoying live shows. For years, it was characterized by its animatronic animals that sang on stage. That era, however, came to an end.

In mid-November, David McKillips, president and CEO of Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company, CEC Entertainment, announced that they will be removing the popular animatronics from almost all of the company’s branches. Is it FNAF’s fault?

Chuck E. Cheese’s denies that Five Nights at Freddy’s is to blame for the end of its animatronics

This news occurred 2 weeks after the premiere of the live-action adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s, which is why many thought that those responsible for the real-life restaurant made the decision to remove the robotic-looking animals to distance themselves from the project starring Josh Hutcherson y Matthew Lillard.

Alejandra Brady, head of communications for Chuck E. Cheese, issued a statement to news outlet TMZ to address the wave of rumors. Specifically, she denied that the animatronics of the Munch’s Make Believe Band were eliminated from the branches because of the film based on the game of Scott Cawthon.

Alejandra Brady reported that the decision to remove the singing robots is a decision that has been in the making for years, since it was in 2017 when it was first revealed. Thus, the announcement that occurred shortly after the film’s premiere was intended to announce that the premises located in Northridge, Los Angeleswill be the only one that will keep the animatronics to do live shows.

Chuck E. Cheese’s animatronics will move away from the stages

In a press conference, David McKillips announced that he will keep the animatronics in operation at the Northridge branch with the aim of honoring and paying tribute to the members of the fictional rock band who, for years, were a key piece of the family restaurants.

“We want our fans to know that the decision to keep the band here is a gesture of love and gratitude as our legacy evolves in new ways,” the executive commented in mid-November.

Munch’s Make Believe Band, also known as Munch’s Party Time Band, is made up of the following robots: Chuck E. Cheese, Helen Henny, Mr. Munch, Jasper T. Jowls, Chef Pasqualyy Bella Bunny. Certainly, these characters bear similarities to the antagonists of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Isn’t Five Nights at Freddy’s to blame for Chuck E. Cheese’s decision?

It is striking that, although this decision is not related to the feature film directed by Emma Tammi, Chuck E. Cheese took advantage of the premiere of said project to make a special promotion on Halloween.

But tell us, what do you think of this decision? Have you ever visited a restaurant from this chain? Let us read you in the comments.

