Masahiro Sakurai is one of the most recognized developers in the video game industry. And he is no wonder, since he is responsible for the successful Super Smash Bros. franchise. Nintendo, as well as other outstanding projects. Did he perhaps retire from the world of gaming?

After finishing development of the acclaimed Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at the end of 2021, the Japanese creative stepped aside and focused on a successful canal de YouTube which has more than 500,000 subscribers. Although listening to him talk about video games is exciting, many wonder if he will create another title.

The Japanese developer of 53 years He confessed a few months ago that he is “semi-retired,” as he emphasizes that making video games is a complicated task that requires many years of work. These statements worried gamers, who fear that he will never work in the gaming industry again.

Now, Masahiro Sakurai He addressed this topic on his YouTube channel and reflected on creatives who succeed in other careers. Additionally, she gave hope to fans who hope she will be involved in a new project.

Related video: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – “Sora” Character Reveal Trailer

M

Asahiro Sakurai, director of Super Smash Bros., will still make video games

In his most recent video, the Japanese designer recalled that he has worked in the video game industry since an early age, so, naturally, his bosses and superiors had more experience than him. As he grew up and got older, he realized that many of those people disappeared from the gaming industry.

Next, Masahiro Sakurai highlights that it is very common for creatives to move away from video games, but that does not mean that they are “finished.” In fact, he claims that many of these people change careers and succeed in new areas, even though they are far from the public eye.

At the end of the video, the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate revealed that will still create video games “for the moment”. Of course, he assured that he will continue managing his YouTube channel, so subscribers should expect more content in the coming weeks.

“As for me, I still create games for the moment. But I also make (videos) for this YouTube channel. “I had never done anything like this before I started, so, in a way, you could say that I have not sat still either,” said the creative.

Unfortunately, Masahiro Sakurai refrained from revealing more details about it. It is unknown if he is already working on a new project, or if he plans to participate in a new game in the foreseeable future. Either way, his statements gave fans hope.

Masahiro Sakurai is one of the most prestigious creatives in the industry

This news comes shortly after clues emerged suggesting that the Super Smash Bros. franchise could return with a new installment. Likewise, a popular insider stated that Illuminationstudio of Super Mario Bros. The Movie, would like to bring the crossover to the big screen.

But tell us, what do you think of these statements? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Masahiro Sakurai and his projects.

Related video: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: How did it become the best crossover?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente