«They keep telling me: “Madam, why are you so happy? It’s just a few days off.” But I reply that it doesn’t matter, because I have faith, one pause can lead to another and then perhaps to a total ceasefire.” These are the words that Sanaa Abdelrahman, a teacher from Gaza whose home was completely destroyed during the first weeks of the war, keeps repeating.

In the early hours of dawn, even before the truce came into force in the Strip on November 24, hundreds of displaced Palestinians poured onto the streets to return to their homes and see what was left after seven weeks of Israeli attacks.

«With my children we took refuge in a school, as soon as we heard that the truce had come into force we started moving towards our neighbourhood. We ran away from home without being able to take anything with us except the clothes we had on which did not protect us from the cold. We went back to see if we could recover something”, he tells us. «This truce came too late, because Gaza has turned into a ghost town, and my family and I no longer have anywhere to return. My father-in-law and my husband had rebuilt our house with many sacrifices after the last war. Now again there is nothing left of it. We no longer have memories, where will I go at this age? Where are the photos of my children as children?”.

Infinite Calvary

The Israeli army prevented displaced people from the north to the south of the Strip from returning home during the truce, because “the war is not over yet”.

«On the way back, despite the truce, they shot us. Two people died and several were injured. Israeli warplanes dropped leaflets at us warning us not to return”, adds the Palestinian teacher. «On the leaflets it was written: “The war is not over yet, returning to the North is forbidden and dangerous. Your destiny and that of your families are in your hands.”

Under the agreements, Israel suspended all military actions in Gaza for six days and was supposed to allow hundreds of trucks transporting humanitarian aid, medicine and fuel to enter the territory. The war has caused over one million and 600 thousand displaced people among the population of the Strip, out of 2.4 million residents. Meanwhile, Israel has implemented the blockade imposed since 2007 by cutting off water, electricity, food and fuel, which has caused an increasingly serious humanitarian crisis, especially in light of the entry of the little aid that has arrived in the Strip.

Everyone lined up

«Our life has become a question of “queues”: to get bread we have to stand in line for hours and hours, as well as for water and medicines», continues Sanaa Abdelrahman. «The aid that arrives is not enough for us. It’s a catastrophe, no one can imagine what we are experiencing.”

During the war the disproportionate use of military force in Gaza was presented by Israel as a legitimate means to destroy Hamas but more than a third of those massacred were children. The others who don’t die live in terror. Parents, like Sanaa, try to find a way to calm their children from the bombing and destruction around them.

«Our whole life is war and tragedy. Since my birth, every moment and every day we are hit by sieges, wars and injustices, I hoped for a better future at least for my daughters, I hoped that they would never go through the same experience as me. But unfortunately that wasn’t the case,” she concludes. «My eldest daughter keeps telling me: “I just want to live like all the other children. I miss my school, my friends and my teacher.” Yet, despite everything, I have faith in the future and in God. I hope they graduate from college and live a happy life. Even if his childhood was stolen.”