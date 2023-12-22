Nights of great talent that we are experiencing at the first gala of The Voice: All Stars. The next talent to take the stage has been Diana Larios, semi-finalist for Luis Fonsi's team in the 2021 edition.

The talent who impressed singing lyrics lives a second dream again when she goes on stage, although this time she does it more firmly and with more security.

As soon as he started singing, Luis Fonsi and Pablo López recognized his voice: “What an outrage,” said Pablo López.

The Puerto Rican has turned his chair next to Antonio Orozco and Malú. Everyone has had nice words for her and Diana has surprised with her choice when changing coaches: “I'm going with Malú,” she confessed.