With artificial intelligence you can once again communicate with Luigi Einaudi

Fondazione Luigi Einaudi onlus of Turin, Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo and Reply present “Pensiero Liberale, Dialogo Attuale”, a project based on artificial intelligence to make the economic thought of Lugi Einaudi, one of the most relevant personalities of the 20th century, accessible to all , through a conversation with him. Thanks to the potential of generative artificial intelligence and the most advanced technologies in the hyper-realistic 3D field, a Digital Human has been created which, not only, has the physiognomy of the historical character but, above all, is able to answer the interlocutor’s questions in in a manner consistent with his thoughts, overcoming every geographical, physical and generational barrier.

The digital representation of Luigi Einaudi can be used from the Einaudi Foundation website, through any device. Using the keyboard or voice, anyone interested – students, specialists or simply curious people – can start a conversation on some of the most relevant themes of the economic thought of the former President of the Italian Republic: monopoly, competition, monetary and fiscal policy, market, banks, inflation, as well as his biography.

Together with the Einaudi Foundation, Reply worked not only on the definition of the artificial intelligence model, but also on the creation of the digital human and the design of the experience: more specifically, Machine Learning Reply specialized the conversational generative model on the thought of Luigi Einaudi , applying the proprietary framework for algorithm training and result validation based on MLFRAME Reply; Infinity Reply brought the digital human to life by replicating key elements of the historical character’s iconic appearance and gestures, thanks to real time 3D technologies; Bitmama Reply studied the user experience, created on the Einaudi Foundation website by TamTamy Reply, and created the communication campaign which will be online and in the press in the coming months.

One of the most challenging aspects of the project was ensuring consistency with Luigi Einaudi’s original thinking, and the solution was to develop a generative artificial intelligence (AI) model trained specifically on his thinking. The Einaudi Foundation, with the support of Paolo Soddu, professor of contemporary history and secretary of the National Edition of Luigi Einaudi’s writings, conducted research on the topics most representative of Einaudi as an economist and selected the texts to be used in the generative AI model: a corpus currently composed of 250,000 words extracted from original volumes and collections available in digital version.

The careful work of building the knowledge base, training the generative AI model and qualitative validation of the answers, carried out according to the Reply methodology, today allows us to have a plausible conversation between the interlocutor and the digital representation of Luigi Einaudi: the digital human not only answers specific questions on topics present in oral and written production, but offers the possibility of generating feedback on the answers provided, making the interaction bidirectional.

“Liberal Thought, Current Dialogue” is part of a broader program of the Einaudi Foundation, which began in 2021 with the digitization of its historical archive and aimed at enhancing the precious historical-cultural heritage contained in the library, making knowledge increasingly accessible also to future generations. The organization is aware that a heritage with open borders and the expansion of the forms of use, accompanied by the multiplication of the use of resources linked to the heritage itself, will only favor the widest possible access.

“What strikes me about Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the speed of its diffusion and the depth of the recent debate. In the spring and even summer months of this year, AI was a topic for few. Today it is on everyone’s lips and has gained the attention of all the media.” declared Domenico Siniscalco, President of the Einaudi Foundation. “At the Einaudi Foundation, with the technological support of Reply and with the decisive financial support of the Compagnia di San Paolo, we started working on it in the spring, taking advantage of the digitization of the archive and the publication of the first volumes of Einaudi’s writings for the relevant edition national, released thanks to the Bank of Italy. The idea was to make an immense archive of writings, letters and notes usable. It only took a few months and our project, which we present today, has become one of many, or at least some applications on the subject. The project revolves around the liberal thought of Luigi Einaudi. It has some characteristics: it wants to use all of Einaudi’s writings present in the Foundation and online. A radical innovation that makes possible a leap forward in productivity and research and also an expansion of usable sources. I believe it will help keep the figure and thoughts of the President alive. In this sense the project should not be used by looking in the rearview mirror, but by looking forward.”

“The ‘Liberal Thought, Current Dialogue’ project confirms our interest and commitment in a strategic area for supporting the development of our country, in line with the provisions of the European agenda. Just think of the Digital Europe Program or Next Generation EU, initiatives which envisage a national level implementation in the strategic program for artificial intelligence 22-24. It is a moving train, but above all a great development opportunity that as a country we are called to seize” declared Francesco Profumo, President of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation. “Faced with the many challenges that await us as a Foundation, we therefore confirm our commitment to providing answers to some of the social, environmental, technological and economic challenges to which philanthropic foundations are called. In particular, this project integrates the cultural legacy of Luigi Einaudi – economist, one of the masters of liberal thought and second president of the Italian Republic – with Artificial Intelligence and represents a step forward in the integration between cultural heritage and advanced technology.”





“Artificial intelligence” declared Tatiana Rizzante CEO of Reply “is rapidly permeating every aspect of our society, opening the way to new opportunities. Knowledge management is one of the areas to which Reply is particularly attentive. Managing knowledge with artificial intelligence means not only transforming the way data is accessed and information extracted, but also rethinking decision-making processes and the way people work. To support this change we have designed and developed MLFRAME Reply, a framework that integrates a proprietary methodology for the analysis of databases with tools for the creation of conversational generative models, applicable to specific knowledge domains. This same framework today represents the intelligence component of Luigi Einaudi’s digital human, to which our team working on real time 3D technologies, and in particular on the creation of hyper-realistic digital humans, has given a face and an image. This synergy of skills and technologies allows us to extend access to knowledge to a wider audience, creating an engaging connection between culture and people.”

