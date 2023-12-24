Diablo IV players are eager to try out some completely new playable class.

Diablo IV was one of the most anticipated titles of 2023.

One of the most anticipated games of this year 2023 has been Diablo IV. After 11 years since its previous installment, lovers of the saga were excited about the title. Although the game received complaints for its excessively high price for cosmetics and its first season did not do well at all, now this installment is at its best. With the implementation of future classes on the table, the community is pretty clear about what they would like to see.

A while ago the first expansion of the game was officially announced, perhaps that will be the first moment where you can see that a new character joins the cast of the existing ones. However, on this occasion it seems that the community would settle for something that is already within Diablo IV itself and that is that apparently, one of the enemy designs would fit them perfectly as a playable character. We talk to you about the Knights.

This Diablo IV enemy could be a new playable class

This idea has been put on the table by Reddit user 2clr. On this occasion, that player has published an image of one of the knights saying that he could be one of the characters that arrive in the future. In fact, the Paladin has also been shuffled on more than one occasion, so perhaps a merger between the two is more than feasible. As you can see in the image that we will leave you just below these lines, the main reason for this user is aesthetics, although this enemy also has really incredible attacks and abilities.

The Knights in D4 are so cool! I wish they would be a playable class

Most of the comments on the post refer to the fact that they are looking forward to enjoying the Paladin as soon as possible. We will see if the year 2024 is chosen to show a new playable class that would arrive with the Vessel of Hatred expansion. In the meantime, we just have to wait for new news, who knows, maybe you can enjoy a new character sooner than you think, although for now, unfortunately there is no more information about it. Yes, as you can see, all this is wishes and speculations of the community.

On the other hand, you already know that if you have finished the game and are enjoying the endgame, what you have to do is spend hours in Zir's Slaughterhouse to get the new glyph “Tears of Blood”, which will give you a huge increase in your stats. As adults, you can also go destroy the bosses to get unique and special items. If you still don't know how to do it, here we leave you with very valuable information. Now there is nothing that can resist you.

