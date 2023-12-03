Which has obviously angered the game’s users.

Diablo IV is not at its best unfortunately, despite having had a practically unbeatable start.

Diablo IV was published during the first half of this year, establishing itself from the beginning as one of the best games of the year, and therefore being considered one of the great releases of 2023. Even so, when awards season has arrived, it does not has managed to stand out so much, and we have as an example the nominees for The Game Awards 2023, and this is something that has been especially due to the way in which Blizzard seems to have not known how to maintain this fourth installment over time, which has ended up leading to their community not being especially happy with them.

Now Blizzard wanted to ask the fans a question, something that we might assume is a good idea to keep them happy, but the truth is that it has achieved just the opposite effect. As the YouTuber “Bellular News” has revealed in the video that you will find below, it seems that the American company is asking its users if they would be willing to pay $100 for Diablo IV DLCwhich, as you may have imagined, has caused indignation to reign within the community.

As many of you may already be thinking, The Diablo saga DLCs have generally been expensive, and this is not something new, but it seems that exceeding the $100 barrier, thus exceeding the price of the base game, seems to be something that the game community is not willing to endure. Of course, after this unanimous response from users, it is most likely that Blizzard will never seriously raise this possibility, but The simple fact of having asked the users seems to have not gone down well with the community.

Diablo IV: a game with a lot of potential

We already reflected the quality of the game in our analysis of Diablo IV, and we are really talking about a title with a great base, but that seems to be failing when it comes to offering more content over time. This is something that the community has been pointing out for some time.but that many people have become aware now, just when controversy has arisen over this survey that certainly seems ill-intentioned.

Of course, Blizzard has shown us several times how to handle its games, and we hope that, after the purchase of the company by Microsoft, and the possible inclusion of the game in Xbox Game Pass during next year, we can see how new quality content is offered.

