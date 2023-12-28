The Diablo 4 development team has learned from its mistakes. The head of the game assures that the nerfs will arrive over time and not as soon as they are detected.

Diablo 4 It arrived in June to a slew of positive reviews. However, season 1 was a mess in which Blizzard released patches every now and then. The players were very disenchanted with this, but luckily everything has remained an anecdote.

Season 2 hasn't added any major balance adjustments so players enjoy their classes and this practice will continue to be present in the future. In an interview with Electronic Playground Network, the general manager of Diablo, Rod Fergusson, spoke out.

Few nerfs in Diablo 4

The trial and error of Diablo 4 has made it clear that It's okay to accept that there are broken classes and builds.. Fergusson pointed out that sometimes it is okay for this to happen in order for players to have fun exploiting it.

“As developers sometimes you focus on balance and not fun.” “You can say 'everything has to be on the same level' and that you are really striving for justice,” the game's boss said.

“But the thing about a Diablo game is that those overwhelming moments where you feel like you're cheating or you feel like you fooled the development team by taking advantage of some exploit can be really, really fun.”

“So that's what we've tried to embrace, and now, in Season 2, the Sorceress' Lightning Blast build is ridiculous, but we're just saying “let them have their fun, we'll deal with that later.”

These opinions make it clear that the community can feel comfortable with the management of the game from now on. We remember that season 3 of Diablo 4 will arrive at the end of January to add more content and news.

