Inter and Milan share the stakes on the 14th day of the championship. The Rossoneri held out for a time in numerical inferiority due to Bakoune's expulsion. Chivu's team remains first with a one-point advantage over their “cousins”

Adriano Seu

17 December 2023 (change at 2.27pm) – MILAN

Two goals, intense pace, a sending off and repeated opportunities. The top-ranking derby at the Konami Youth Development Center lived up to expectations, ending up with an entertaining 1-1 draw that left the fight at the top essentially unchanged, with Inter still first and Milan trailing by just one point. The Rossoneri took the lead in the first 45 minutes thanks to a Eurogoal from Cuenca, but the Nerazzurri made up for it in the second half with Di Maggio after Bakoune's expulsion which upset the balance. For Chivu's team, which still remains unbeaten, it is the fifth consecutive 1-1 draw in the league, but the simultaneous draw between Lazio and Monza saves the solitary record.

Chivu draws the traditional 4-3-3 with the attacking trio Quieto-Sarr-Kamaté and the direction of captain Stankovic, who paired with Di Maggio will guarantee the Nerazzurri a clear territorial supremacy in the middle of the pitch. Abate instead responds with a 4-2-3-1 led by Camarda and the inventions of an inspired Cuenca. The game was played in the first quarter of an hour by an Inter team who pressed high, doubled their lead, passed the ball around with one or two touches at most and put the Rossoneri centre-backs to the test. The guests can only grit their teeth to contain the home team's explosive start, but Abate's boys are also good at exploiting counterattacks and hitting quickly. The first chance of the day was immediately a good one for the Rossoneri, scoring in the 19th minute thanks to an invention by Cuenca from outside the area (left-footed shot unstoppable for Calligaris). Then again Milan, with Camarda blocked on a low exit by the Nerazzurri goalkeeper and a sensational waste by Cuenca in the 36th minute with a backheel shot wide two meters from the goal line. Chivu's team struggled to worry Raveyre despite prolonged possession and the attitude of a Kamaté who was at times overwhelming on the right front, but some good opportunities came especially in the last ten minutes before the break.

The script was turned upside down at the beginning of the second half, when Bakoune received a second yellow card for a messy challenge on Quieto, thus leaving the Rossoneri with ten men. The numerical superiority unleashes the fury of an Inter team that begins to push furiously on the side lanes, further raising the center of gravity. The Nerazzurri's reaction was slowed down in the 53rd minute by the post (header by Quieto), then three insidious crosses in the center and two scrums in the Rossoneri area. But in the 63rd minute there was a deserved equalizer: a cross-shot by Di Maggio who deceived Raveyre with Sarr's accomplice. Chivu's team smells a comeback, continues to attack with their heads down, forcing the guests to the barricades and clogs up the opponent's area with Di Maggio's (the best on the pitch) poisonous centers. The good ball happens to the new substitute Spinaccè in the 68th minute, but Raveyre chooses the right time for the low exit. The last half hour is a long apnea for Abate's boys, who however hold their own, clogging up the area and taking home a precious point. For the Nerazzurri, however, more than a few regrets for the clear supremacy of the second half and the many wasted opportunities.

