Worst on the pitch against Frosinone, the winger is going through a delicate moment. And the club is thinking of a credible deputy as an alternative (Pharaohs?)

What remains of a flag that waved proudly until a few months ago and is now just a folded sheet? If the captain also gets lost in the storm, the moment is a delicate one. It is emblematic that in a total defeat, both technically and in spirit, the worst on the pitch was Giovanni Di Lorenzo who, moreover, had not even started the match. Walter Mazzarri had taken advantage of the opportunity to give him the first moment of rest of the season, since up until yesterday he had started all 22 matches in which the team was involved. So the coach introduced him at the start of the second half and experimented with him on the left in place of Mario Rui. But he was the protagonist of the disasters that tilted the match in favor of Frosinone. He made the reckless back pass that sent Caso through on goal in the 70th minute for the guest's second goal, just as he committed the foul on Gelli that gave rise to the penalty converted by Cheddira for the opponents' third goal.

crisis and market

Identifying a physical matrix, in this empty passage, is risky. Di Lorenzo's story tells of years sustained at sensational pace, with very few moments to catch his breath. He's too good and the alternatives in his role are unreliable. Zanoli is not yet considered a player who can be proposed in place of the captain, and Bereszynski also received the same consideration last season. Also for this reason, one of the needs to be resolved through the market is the inclusion of a right winger in the squad to act as a wingman. In the summer we thought of Faraoni and it is a name that can always come back into fashion, also because both the Verona footballer and Di Lorenzo are represented by the same agent, Mario Giuffredi. It would be a sustainable investment in terms of figures and at the same time it would open up the sale of Zanoli, sought by Genoa. The problem, however, seems to be of a different type and above all appears common to the entire locker room. That tricolor spell was broken, for many reasons. But there is no time to investigate only the causes, alienating ourselves from reality. Napoli urgently needs to find themselves, the winger will have to do it before the others. He is the captain and is irreplaceable to this day. A status that has belonged to many glorious flags, which he will have to demonstrate that he knows how to make his own.

