A week after the success in the Qatar GP, Fabio Di Giannantonio closed the season with a good second place, before however dropping to fourth place for not respecting the rule on front tire pressure.

Drivers must drive at least half of the main event with tire pressure higher than a value imposed by Michelin, but if they do not respect it, no information is provided either on the pressure reached or on the number of laps in which it was too high.

For Di Giannantonio, losing the podium was “moderately frustrating” because, according to him and what was revealed publicly by his chief mechanic at the time of the apology, the infringement was minor and did not call into question his performance, characterized by a good comeback from 11th place on the grid.

“In the end, there is a rule, and when we analyzed what we had missed, it wasn’t a big mistake,” explained the Italian, who left Gresini Racing for VR46 on the evening of the Valencia GP. “I would have been angrier if I had taken advantage of that low pressure, but it was really at the limit and we only missed the rule by a very, very small gap – 0.01 bar for two laps…”.

“It’s one of those things where I can’t be angry with Gresini, because we started from the back of the grid and worked together to get the best: when we’re at the top level, I can’t be angry with them for losing once. We have had an extraordinary race and we can only take positive aspects from it.”

“As far as I’m concerned, when I watch the race in ten years, I will still be second,” added Di Giannantonio. “I was outside the rules for so little that I can still be proud. It wasn’t a big mistake that would have given me an advantage. When you are that close, the performance is real. I would have been second even if the pressure had been 0 .01 bar higher. I can only be proud of my race and, like I said, this performance will last forever.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio had to hand the trophy back to Johann Zarco.

The decision was communicated by the sports commissioners only at 4.20pm, half an hour after the finish line, and Di Giannantonio would have preferred to know his fate as soon as he got off the bike: “In a certain sense yes, because we were celebrating and then we were excluded from the podium… For the show it’s not the best.”

“But in the end we have these rules, so that’s how it is. For my part, I give my all on the track, I give my all. And it’s a team effort, it always has been. You have to trust your team to make the right decisions in terms of of tire choice, pressure and all the bike settings. In the end, it’s a team effort. It’s not great for show, but that’s the way things go.”

Is it better to have a result that you know immediately or to have the right to prosecco on the podium? “I don’t know what is better,” admitted Di Giannantonio. “It’s getting the result and that’s it! But it went well!”.

The new VR46 driver has lost a trophy, which he will have to give to Johann Zarco: “Shhhhh! I don’t know where the trophy is! It happens, you know?” joked Di Giannantonio, who admitted that he would have been even happier to keep the cup in a “secret” place if it had been the winner’s!

With Guillaume Navarro

Read also: