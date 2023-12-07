Suara.com – Prediction for Dewa United vs Bali United in the 22nd match of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024. This interesting League 1 match will be held at the Indomilk Arena Stadium, Tangerang, Friday (8/12/2023) afternoon WIB.

Visiting Dewa United’s headquarters, Bali United is in a positive trend after achieving three consecutive wins over Madura United (League 1), Stallion Laguna (AFC Cup) and Arema FC (League 1).

Now Bali United is in third place in the BRI Liga 1 standings. Ahead of facing Dewa United, coach Stefano Cugurra is determined to continue these positive results by aiming for three points in this away match.

Bali United coach Stefano Cugurra is satisfied with winning one point at home to Persija Jakarta. (New Indonesian League)

“We just played against Arema and got positive results at the Dipta Stadium. “We only have a few days to prepare against Dewa United,” said Coach Teco as quoted on the official Bali United website.

“Our focus is on recovery to be able to have energy and not get injured against the home team. We have one field trial practice today and hopefully tomorrow we can get positive results here (Tangerang),” he continued.

Meanwhile, hosts Dewa United have not performed consistently under the guidance of Jan Olde Riekerink. Even though they are strengthened by star players, Tangsel Warrior is still scattered in the middle of the table.

Dewa United has also never won in its last five matches in BRI Liga 1 this season. In fact, three of their matches ended in defeat.

Robi Darwis while training with his new team Dewa United after being released by Persib Bandung on loan. (Doc. Dewa United).

However, Dewa United gained new strength after Robi Darwis joined on loan from Persib. The presence of the 20 year old player is considered to be able to add solidity to Tangsel Warrior’s midfield.

Now Dewa United is trying to secure three points when they host Bali United. Victory in the match is important to make them recover after being defeated by Persib Bandung 1-5 in the last match.

The Dewa United vs Bali United match is scheduled to be broadcast live by Indosiar and also live streaming on Vidio. Here’s the link.

Predicted Lineup:

Dewa United (4-3-3): Sonny Stevens; Ady Setiawan, Risto Mitrevski, Zaenuri, Alta Ballah; Dimitrios Kolovos, Ricky Kambuaya, Theo Fillo; Egy Maulana Vikri, Majed Osman, Alex Ferreira.

Coach: Jan Olde Riekerink.

Bali United (4-3-3): Adilson Maringa; Made Andhika Wijaya, Kadek Arel, Elias Dolah, Ricky Fajrin; Ramdani Lestaluhu, Luthfi Kamal, Eber Bessa; M Rahmat, Irfan Jaya, Jefferson.

Coach: Stefano Cugurra Teco.

Head to Head Dewa United vs Bali United :

10/09/2022: Bali United 6-0 Dewa United (League 1)

22/02/2023: Dewa United 1-2 Bali United (League 1)

07/29/2023: Bali United 3-1 Dewa United (League 1)

Dewa United’s Last 5 Matches:

28/10/2023: Borneo FC 3-1 Dewa United (League 1)

02/11/2023: Arema FC 2-1 Dewa United (League 1)

12/11/2023: Dewa United 1-1 PSM Makassar (League 1)

11/26/2023: Dewa United 1-5 Persib Bandung (League 1)

02/12/2023: Persik Kediri 0-0 Dewa United (League 1)

Bali United’s Last 5 Matches:

08/11/2023: Bali United 1-2 Central Coast Mariners FC (Piala AFC)

12/11/2023: Bali United 1-2 Borneo FC (Liga 1)

23/11/2023: Madura United 1-2 Bali United (Liga 1)

11/29/2023: Bali United 5-2 Stallion Laguna FC (AFC Cup)

04/12/2023: Bali United 3-2 Arema FC (League 1)

Score Prediction: Dewa United 1-2 Bali United