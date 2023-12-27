The year has been full of authentic great games and, without a doubt, one of them is Slay the Princess. The independent title became quite popular due to its peculiar proposal, so sites like YouTube are full of gameplays.

Its creators are happy with this; However, they recently posted a message that caught the attention of players. In it, they invite the community to hack the game If they cannot pay it, then they prefer that each person experiences it on their own to just see it YouTube.

Creators of Slay the Princess invite you to hack their game

Black Tabby Games, the creators of Slay the Princess, know that many players are still discovering their title, which became a sensation since its debut in October of this year. On social networks, the studio asked players to approach the title on their own and not through third-party gameplay.

In addition, he invited players to pirate the title in case they don't have the money to enjoy it right now. Of course, Black Tabby Games asked people to later buy a copy of the game in the future if they like their proposal.

“The title is better if your first experience is playing it yourself rather than watching someone else's gameplay. (And if money is an issue, pirate it and buy a copy later when you have money, if you liked it!),” the studio stated.

The company stressed that the first experience with the game is very important, which is why it prefers that each person enjoy Slay the Princess on their own. This is because decisions are an important part of the gameplay.

“You can only play for the first time once and the experience will not be the same if you look through the lens of someone else's choices,” the studio added.

The community reacted in several ways to Black Tabby Games' peculiar invitation. To the studio's surprise, several players shared screenshots showing that they legally acquired the game on Steam after publication.

In this link you will find more news about the independent industry and its best games.

