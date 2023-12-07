Fandi Devil May Cry: have you eaten the 5th properly and don’t know how to entertain yourself? A title that was rather quiet due to the market it was intended for could be right for you.

The spin-off for mobile devices Peak of Combat it was released exclusively for the Chinese market in 2021 and by now the hopes of seeing it arrive in Europe seemed in vain. We used the past verb for a very specific reason.

Over the course of the night, there was a really cool themed event that was announced the arrival of the spin-off even on Western soil: the date is much closer than you think.

Peak of Combat will arrive on the smartphones of American and European players on January 10, 2024. But what kind of game is it? Let’s find out together.

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat is a title developed by Nebulajoy under the careful supervision of Capcom which brings back the style of play we love in a “finger” version.

The combat will in fact be based on the touch of our fingers, giving rise to intriguing and spectacular battles in which we will also be able to involve our friends through a co-op.

The title is already being pre-installed on Apple Store e Google Play: within the official pages it is possible to view some screens taken from the game.

