Devery Jacobs (cordonpress) Marvel Studios Kahhori

Actress Devery Jacobs plays Kahhori, one of the most interesting new characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The second season of What If…? is currently premiering on Disney Plus. (What If…?), the great series from Marvel Studios. Among the new characters introduced, Kahhori (Devery Jacobs) stands out.

Now, on social networks, the actress has revealed all the passion and effort they have put into the series.

These are his words.

“Introducing Kahhori, the first Mohawk superhero. I never thought he could bring a character like this to life. Few roles mean as much as this one. After spending the last 3 years working alongside an incredible team, we were able to premiere this episode almost all Mohawk surrounded by family, community and first language Kanien'kéha speakers, involved in creating this exciting, inspiring and badass episode” . Devery Jacobs said.

What is the episode about?

The character of Kahhori is a young woman from the Mohawk tribe, who accidentally finds remains of the Tesseract and receives superpowers. Thanks to that she defends her people from the conquerors.

Marvel Studios

“I had a wonderful writing mentor who worked extensively with the indigenous community in upstate New York, and I was excited to take that experience to build a completely original corner in the MCU with stories for new indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for Past generations and optimism for the future. Kahhori, pronounced 'Kah-Horti', is a real name of the wolf clan, meaning 'she stirs up the forest' or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies in the fight to save the people from her and change the course of history forever.” said writer Ryan Little.

The series What would happen if…? It is available on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.