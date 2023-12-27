The high level of the IJssel will not lead to major problems in Deventer. “The reports are more exciting than the facts,” the municipality said.

Yesterday the municipality placed big bags and raised the quay wall with sandbags. 'Given the current water levels (6.20) and the short-term expectations, that seems sufficient. That is not certain, but if water does go over the quay wall, it will certainly not go further than the Welle.'

Drents Overijsselse Delta Water Board sees a slightly more favorable picture in the work area, because it hardly rained on Tuesday and little precipitation is expected on Wednesday. The water in De Vecht and the IJssel is expected to continue rising slowly until Thursday or Friday. The peak has passed on the Sallandse weteringen, which, among other things, are responsible for the high water levels in Zwolle. The dikes in the area are still holding up well and are inspected daily, the water board says.