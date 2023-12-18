Suara.com – Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo asked village residents to manage and optimize the village's potential so that it can become a national level tourist village.

According to Ganjar, many villages have the potential to become tourist villages, especially in the Central Java region.

“There are lots of tourist villages growing, this is a good example, but it only gets a bit busy on weekends,” said Ganjar when meeting residents at Kumandang Market, Bojasari Village, Kertek District, Wonosobo Regency, Monday (18/12/ 2023).

He said, Kumandang Market is one of the tourist attractions in Bojasari Village. However, the management must improve and start producing tourist events so that more tourists visit.

“I said earlier, let's improve the management, so start producing tourism events, then connecting with residents in the surrounding areas,” explained Ganjar.

The former Governor of Central Java said that while he was still in office he had time to develop tourist villages with various innovations. One of them is by disbursing IDR 1 billion through regional regulations to stimulate residents to optimize village potential.

Ganjar is committed to continuing to develop all villages in Indonesia into tourist villages so that regional income advances according to the existing economic cycle.

“In Central Java, we provide incentives to several good tourist villages with regional regulations, with the DPRD providing up to IDR 1 billion. This is to stimulate them to grow,” said Ganjar.

Millennials, said Ganjar, are also asked to actively participate in advancing their villages by intensifying the promotion of tourist villages through social media.

The reason, continued Ganjar, is that currently many millennials are addicted to social media. Nowadays, the most effective promotional tool for spreading all information that can be seen by many people is social media.

“Then the marketing method goes to social media, young people are asked to make vlogs or collaborate with the community,” said Ganjar.

It is also hoped that tourism and arts events can stimulate on an ongoing basis so that more people come to the area.

“If you need an event, keep holding the event, then there will be regional culinary festivals, regional arts and souvenirs too, but curated so they are good,” he said.