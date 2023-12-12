The video game industry says goodbye to E3: Hideo Kojima, Cory Barlog, Ubisoft, NVIDIA and CD Projekt send their last messages full of sadness.

Today we learned the sad news of end of E3. After many ideas and comings, the Entertainment Software Association has thrown in the towel and considers E3 deada video game fair that had not been held in person since 2019, and only returned in 2021 in a very decaffeinated way.

El E3, Entertainment Electronic Expohas been a constant for almost 30 years since it was first held in 1995, in Las Vegas, Atlanta and then in Los Angeles: a convention where the most important consoles and games were presented.

The death of the format was an open secret and no one has been surprised, but many have reacted with sadness to its death certificate.

Kojima, Barlog and more react to the end of E3

Hideo Kojima has put a long message on his profile in Japanese, saying that it is “sad” news, remembering when Metal Gear Solid was first shown in Atlanta in 1987 (although that would be at COMDEX, but oh well…) and especially the presentation of Metal Gear Solid 2 at E3 2000.

“Without E3, Japanese game creators would never have reached a global audience in this way. E3 brought together creators from around the world, transcending borders and races. Attending parties and conferences made it easy to connect with people around the world. I just have gratitude towards E3.”

Cory Barlogdirector of 2018’s God of War, recalled the presentation of Kratos’ first adventure at E3, “and I saw how excited people were to play this weird new game about an angry guy in chains.”

CD Projekt REDthrough the Cyberpunk 2077 account, remembers Keanu Reeves’ moment at the 2019 Xbox conference, the last in-person one. Ubisoft he dedicates a gif of Assassin’s Creed to them, and NVIDIA Also appreciate the memories.

Zalman shares a spectacular photo taken at the Nintendo stand at E3 2019, highlighting that it is a rare opportunity to see the directors of different Nintendo teams together: Miyamoto, Aonuma, Eguchi, Nogami, Kyogoku, Takahashi, Bowser… a picture that may never be repeated again.

It is the end of an era: the entire industry is now committed to remembering the most epic moments in the history of E3… and also the most “cringe”, but without which E3 would never have been what it is. Thanks a lot.