It is no mystery that piracy is an illegal way of sharing material on the Internet, which is pursued by hundreds of companies, preventing users from downloading their creations without paying for them. But surprisingly, a developer of an indie horror video game has advised that those who cannot pay for his work download it via torrent to enjoy it.

This is Slay the Princess, a visual novel that became one of the unexpected horror hits of the year 2023. A game that has received extremely positive reviews on Steam and in which you must visit a cabin in the forest, to try to kill the princess trapped in the basement. But as is to be expected with this being a horror game, nothing is as it seems and you soon find yourself immersed in a complex psychological horror novel.

As we said, the title has extremely positive reviews, reaching 97% approval on Valve's platform. That is why many players who love this genre have had Slay the Princess on their wish lists, waiting for the opportunity to have the money to buy it. An obstacle that the developers have commented on X/Twitter should not prevent them from playing it, calling for them to directly pirate it.

In social network postits creators say: “Since so many new people are discovering Slay the Princess: The game it is better if your first experience is playing it yourself rather than watching someone else's game,” adding that if money is an issue, “ Pirate it and buy a copy later, when you have money, if you liked it.”

And as expected, this recommendation has generated interest in playing Slay the Princess, but paying for it, as can be read in responses to the publication. Between them, a user comments: “Honestly? Telling people to pirate the game made me want to buy it even more,” while another who had already bought it, dice: “Then I could have hacked it. I found a torrent in a few moments. But I enjoyed its refreshing take on piracy for those who can't afford it. This shows your passion for having your work seen. So I bought it just now.”

So if you were interested in Slay the Princess, we tell you that you can find it at this Steam link, at a value of a little more than $16 dollars. Or free on some “friendly” or torrent site, from which you can download it without guilt and with the permission of its developers.