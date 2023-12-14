The devaluation of the exchange rate in Argentina It will benefit Mexican tourists, but it will also affect Mexican companies with operations in the Andean country, specialists explained.

Agustina Haimovich, who have a master's degree in Public Administration in Argentinaexplained that Argentina It became cheaper for tourists and that has caused an increase in the number of visitors.

In contrast, he said, there will be effects for Mexican companies that operate in that country depending on the sector where they operate.

“We have to see in the foreign companies that operate here what the equation of increases in costs and the ability to transfer these higher costs to the prices of the final consumer will be,” he commented.

He explained that the devaluation was 118 percentthe exchange rate went from 366 to 800 pesos per dollarin addition to the packages of fiscal measures and inflation higher than 143 percent annually that will be deepened will put a lot of pressure on the Argentine economy.

“This devaluation will have a strong impact on prices, in addition, a cut was announced in subsidies for energy, transportation and other tariffs that were contained, which will also impact prices and cause inflation to increase,” he commented.

Additionally, he said that the public sector You will have to face the interest increases on the Argentine debt and see the payment capacity of the public sector.

Alfonso Gómez, president of the College of Economists of Jalisco, explained that the measures adopted by President Milei represent the most severe adjustment in recent years worldwide.

“The devaluation of the exchange rate will have winners and losers. In the case of tourists, it will be cheaper to travel to Argentina, however the same devaluation makes the Argentine products with which Mexico competes cheaper in the international market,” he explained.

He explained that Mexican companies operating in Argentina must analyze their level of debt.

“Mexican companies that are operating in Argentina and are oriented to the domestic market may be affected by the adjustment program because it will cause a drop in economic activity,” he concluded.

What are the different exchange rates in Argentina?

In Argentina there are several exchange rates for the North American currency and these are some of the most used.

The official dollar

It is the exchange rate established by the government. The official dollar was quoted this Wednesday, December 13 at 365.50 Argentine pesos for purchase and 400.50 Argentine pesos for sale in banking entities.

The tourist dollar

Taxes are applied to the official dollar exchange rate. 30 per cent and then the tourist who travels has another type of exchange. This exchange rate yesterday was quoted at 1,040 Argentine pesos per dollar.

The blue dollar

It is the ticket that is sold in the informal market, through caves or “Little trees” on the street. It has a substantial difference with the official dollar and less with the tourist dollar. As for the blue dollar, this Wednesday it traded at 1,050 for purchase and 1,070 for sale.

In relation to Cash with Liqui (CCL), the reference price yesterday was 1,037. The CCL allows companies to buy Argentine papers in the local market and sell them abroad to generate foreign currency.

Another exchange rate is the wholesale dollar, which started the day 1,050 for purchase and 1,070 for sale. The wholesale dollar is the one used for foreign trade, the payment of dollarized debts and dividends. Theoretically, it is the one that affects the setting of prices for imported products.

Dollar for industry and services: due to the effect of withholdings, exporters of manufacturing and services actually receive a dollar at a lower value than the official one, and much lower than the blue. Within this category, there are different values ​​for those who export meat and dairy, for wheat, corn and sunflower and for soybeans.

