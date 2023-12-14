In Argentina there are several exchange rates for the North American currency and these are some of the most used.

The official dollar

It is the exchange rate established by the government. The official dollar was quoted this Wednesday, December 13, at 365.50 Argentine pesos for purchase and 400.50 Argentine pesos for sale in banking entities.

The tourist dollar

Taxes of 30 percent are applied to the official dollar exchange rate and then The traveling tourist has another type of exchange. This typeyesterday it was quoted at 1,040 Argentine pesos per dollar.

The blue dollar

It is the ticket that is sold in the informal market, through caves or “little trees” on the street. It has a substantial difference with the official dollar and less with the tourist dollar. As for the blue dollar, This Wednesday it was quoted at 1,050 for purchase and 1,070 for sale.

In relation to Counted with liquid (CCL), the reference price yesterday was 1.037. The CCL allows companies to buy Argentine papers in the local market and sell them abroad to generate foreign currency.

Another exchange rate isl dollar wholesale, which started the day at 1,050 for buying and 1,070 for selling. The wholesale dollar is the one used for foreign trade, the payment of dollarized debts and dividends. Theoretically, it is the one that affects the setting of prices for imported products.

Dollar for industry and services: due to the effect of withholdings, exporters of manufacturing and services actually receive a dollar at a lower value than the official one, and much lower than the blue. Within this category, there are different values ​​for those who export meat and dairy, for wheat, corn and sunflower and for soybeans.

