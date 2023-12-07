Suara.com – The suspect in bribing the Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights (Wamenkumham) Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej alias Eddy Hiariej, Helmut Hermawan, wears a prison vest after undergoing an examination at the KPK’s Marah Putih Building, Jakarta, Thursday (7/12/2023).

Helmut is the President Director of PT Cirta Lampia Mandiri (CLM).

Helmut was detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in connection with a case of alleged bribery and gratification to Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights Edward with a value of IDR 8 billion.

For the investigation process, Helmut will be detained for the next 20 days, starting from 7 to 26 December 2023 at the KPK Detention Center, Jakarta.

This corruption case is related to a dispute over shares and management at PT Citra Lampian Mandiri (CLM). The KPK has named four suspects, Helmut, Eddy and two of his subordinates, Yogi Ari Rukman and Yosi Andika.