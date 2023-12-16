Il engine of M 1000 RR 2023 it is identical to that of the version presented in 2021 and is, essentially, an S 1000 RR engine with higher specifications. It is a front-facing inline four-cylinder with bore and stroke measurements of 80×49.7 mm (total displacement: 999 cc). It has 48mm diameter ride-by-wire throttle bodies, variable-height intake ducts (they “shorten” at 11,700 rpm) and fully machined intake ducts, including valve seats.

The distribution is double overhead camshaft with four titanium valves per cylinder. The intake ones are hollow with a weight saving of 10% compared to equivalent “solid” valves. A system that BMW calls ShifCam varies lift and timing of the intake valves. The camshaft, instead of the usual eight cams (one for each valve), has sixteen close to two. Eight have a profile designed for the best performance at low and medium speeds, the other eight perform best at high speeds (greater lift and different angular position). This shaft is made up of three parts, an internal one driven by the gear moved by the chain that controls the distribution, grooved, and two external ones that can slide longitudinally over the internal one. Each of the latter “serves” two cylinders and is equipped with a worm screw, above which a solenoid is positioned. Based on the speed or the torque request from the pilot, the solenoid, by making a pin emerge which engages the screw, can impose a movement of the segment in one direction or the other, ensuring that the valves are controlled from cams optimized for low and medium revs or from those designed for high revs. The transition to the dedicated high-rpm cam pair occurs at 9,000 rpm or from a much lower rpm (BMW did not reveal which one) if the driver requires a large amount of thrust. The transition from one pair of cams to another is immediate and imperceptible: according to BMW it happens in 10 ms.

The pistons are Mahle, forged, two-ring. The compression ratio is 13.5:1. The connecting rods are Pankl, made of titanium, and each weigh 340 g. The crankshaft is “flat” – that is, it provides a regular sequence of explosions, called “screamer”. The clutch is anti-slipper. The gearbox is six-speed, bidirectional electronic. The exhaust is entirely made of titanium and weighs a total of 7.8 kg. A lot of attention has been paid to keeping the overall dimensions down. The control of the distribution components involves the positioning of the gear in the head to halve the crankshaft revolutions; the water and oil pump are in one module; finally, there is only one toothed wheel on the crankshaft, since the intermediate gear of the starter motor acts directly on the primary transmission. The battery is lithium and weighs 1.3 kg. Maximum power and torque detected (211.5 HP and 115 Nm at the crank) are in line with the declared data. The “old” M was found on our test bench to be in a little better shape (213.4 HP and 124 Nm at the crankshaft).