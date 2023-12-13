Bungie kicked off the usual Aurora Holiday Event on Destiny 2 Servers. Until January 2nd, all players will be able to defeat enemies and collect ingredients to transform into delicious biscuits, then donate them and obtain many rewards.

The event card will be available to all players and will offer challenges to complete to obtain Aurora spirit. Upgrading the Event Card will allow players to receive Event Tickets, which can be used to unlock rewards such as an Exotic Specter, a Transmat Effect, a Spectrologram, and a Legendary Emote.

Gifting cookies will also provide Dawn spirit, which can be used to redeem new and past rewards, including through weapon concentration. Anyone who attends the festivities will also have a chance to get a new legendary bow glaive: Albedo Wing.

