Destiny 2 is not at its best right now, something that we hope will be reversed with the launch of its next DLC.

We are currently living in the era of the rise and fall of so-called “games as a service”, that is, those titles that are designed to offer continuous experiences over time, just as games like World of Warcraft do (one of the best MMORPG that you can play) or Destiny 2, this being precisely the game we are going to talk about today.

Bungie hasn’t been at its best for a while, announcing both the dismissal of a part of its staff, and even commenting that the economic performance of its star game, Destiny 2, has dropped considerably. This is due to various reasons, but we can especially mention the discontent of a large part of the fans due to decisions with which they have not at all agreed, or even with the content itself, as It happened with the release of the previous expansion.

Now we continue in this line since users are up in arms against Bungie because, according to their criteria, It seems like they want to fool new Destiny 2 playerswhich will probably cause them to end up abandoning the game, and therefore the title will have a smaller community each time.

$15 for this “Starter Pack” is outrageous.

You could just buy a Season, and get WAY more bang for your buck. Any New Player who buys this is going to be told

“Yeah bud you just got ripped off”

by their veteran friends. Do you think they would want to keep playing after that? pic.twitter.com/Lgchhk5Bul — KackisHD (@RickKackis) November 29, 2023

All this is due to what the user X/Twitter comments that you have already been able to read, and it seems that A starter pack has been launched for $15, something that does not seem bad at all, but according to veterans this is not worth it at all, there are other investments for the same money that will offer much more content and/or advantages. For this reason, they consider that Bungie is trying to deceive new users, which is very detrimental in every way to the state of Destiny 2.

The next expansion is coming

We could say that Destiny 2 is, despite everything, considered one of the best FPS in history, and therefore has the obligation, in many ways, to get back on track and make its dissatisfied fans fall in love again. The perfect opportunity is to make them fall in love with the launch of its next expansion: The Final Form, which recently revealed that It would be launched on June 4, 2023after suffering a delay that has also been recently confirmed.

