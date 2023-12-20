Bungie has released Destiny 2's new Exotic mission, “Under the Opposite Star,” where players will delve into the Black Garden to find the lost remains of an Ahamkara. Guardians who complete the mission will obtain “Dragon Guard”, a new exotic bow forgeable from telascura, and with each weekly completion they will be able to obtain features to further customize their playstyle.

Dragon Guard joins the other deadly weapons already released in the Season of Wishes, such as the Buried Lineage exotic sidearm, available in the new dungeon. Guardians who wish to undertake the exotic quest in company will be able to use the new team search function, to find companions directly in the game. Destiny 2: The Ultimate Form will be released on June 4, 2024, and will see the final clash between the guardians and the Witness.

Previous article

Death Stranding has been postponed to mobile