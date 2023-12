Bungie released a new Destiny 2 mission called “Under contrary star” which will allow Guardians to obtain the Dragonguard exotic bow.

Players must delve into the Black Garden to find the lost remains of an Ahamkara. Guardians who complete the mission will obtain a new exotic bow forgeable from telascurawhile with each weekly completion they will be able to obtain intrinsic characteristics to further customize their play style.

