Baldur’s Gate 3 is easily one of the biggest games of the year and decade. Its good reception was reflected in outstanding sales and industry recognition. To no one’s surprise, he triumphed big in The Game Awards 2023although it was unable to take the record from The Last of Us: Part II.

The latest edition of the popular awards gala opened its doors last Thursday, December 7. In addition to the announcements and trailers of new projects, we met the winners of all categories. Thus, the ambitious RPG of Running Studios He returned home with his hands full.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the GOTY of 2023

Specifically, Baldur’s Gate 3 triumphed in 6 of the 9 categories in which he was nominated, including the community vote. These were the awards it won: Game of the Year, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer, Best Community Support, Best Performance and Players’ Voice.

With this achievement, it is clear that this ambitious role-playing video game is one of the top winners in the history of The Game Awards; However, it fell short and could not surpass an impressive record from The Last of Us: Part II.

Related video: Games that didn’t deserve their Game of the Year nomination

The Last of Us: Part II maintains awards record at The Game Awards

If we talk about controversial games, it is a must to mention The Last of Us: Part II, which debuted in 2020 wrapped in criticism. It is no secret to anyone that some narrative decisions They disappointed many fans, who expressed their displeasure online. Unfortunately, there were those who directly attacked the creatives and actors.

Despite all the controversy that arose around it, the narrative video game of Naughty Dog triumphed at The Game Awards and took home many awards, breaking a record.

Specifically, The Last of Us: Part II got 7 awards: Game of the Year, Best Narrative, Best Direction, Innovation in Accessibility, Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Audio Design and Best Acting. In this way, it maintains the record for the largest number of awards obtained in a single edition of The Game Awards.

The Last of Us sequel is one of the most divisive games in history

Of course, Baldur’s Gate 3 is likely to surpass Naughty Dog’s controversial narrative title in overall awards when other events are taken into account. Meanwhile, it is worth remembering that ELDEN RING surpassed the awards record of Ellie and Abby’s adventure in 2022.

But tell us, what do you think of this year’s winners? Let us read you in the comments.

Visit this page to find the latest news on Baldur’s Gate 3. Alternatively, click here to read more about The Last of Us: Part II.

Related video: The Last of Us in decline

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente