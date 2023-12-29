Bethesda's space RPG is among the 12 highest-grossing games on Steam, despite the negative reviews it has garnered in recent weeks.

It is one of the best games of 2023, despite being left out of the GOTY of the year nominations at The Game Awards. It is also one of the biggest hits of the yearespecially if we talk about the Xbox ecosystem.

We are talking about Starfieldthe ambitious role-playing game from Bethesda Game Studios, which has been available on Xbox Series X|S and PC since September.

In its first two months, Starfield aimed to become the new Skyrim, both in popularity and sales success.

However, in recent weeks it has earned a few 'sticks' among the Steam community. It is very surprising, but right now the title maintains mostly negative reviews on Valve's platform.

Tan only 28% of reviews made in the last month are positive. Given this situation, Bethesda is responding to disappointed users in the platform's comments.

Starfield is a great success, despite its collapse

Valve has shared a new offer campaign on its PC gaming platform, which is called ''The best of Steam in 2023''. These are not the best titles of the year, but rather those with the highest income and profits in these 12 months.

Hay 12 games that top the listamong which we find F2P games like Counter-Strike 2, Lost Ark or PUBG Battlegrounds, which are common year after year.

The presence of Starfield is striking, which has been disappointing many players in the last month, due to the lack of news. Even modders think the game is ''boring''.

Despite this crisis, the new Bethesda It is among the games that have generated the most money this 2023 on Steam. We don't know the position, but is in fourth placeafter three F2P titles such as Lost Ark, PUBG Battlegrounds and Destiny 2.

In addition, we must remember that Starfield is available with a 30% discount on Steam, in the middle of the winter sales. You can get it for just 48,99 euros (its original price is 69.99 euros).

These are the 12 games that have generated the most money on Steam in 2023:

Lost Ark PUBG Battlegrounds Destiny 2 Starfield Counter-Strike 2 Apex Legends Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Sons of the Forest Baldur’s Gate III Cyberpunk 2077 Dota 2

Of course, we also remind you that Starfield is available on Xbox Game Passso any Series X|S, Windows or mobile device user can enjoy it at no additional cost.

Starfield is the new game from Bethesda, which tries to follow in the footsteps of Skyrim and Fallout 4. You can play it on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, Steam and Game Pass, as well as on Steam Deck, ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go. Official mod support will arrive in 2024 and Shared Space expansion.