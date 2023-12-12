What was done by Rocksteady con Batman Arkham e Insomniac con Spider-Man It showed that superhero video games did not have to be mediocre and only exploit the franchise. It was then that the announcements of Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy generated expectations, but they were a disaster. Despite this, Disney would be willing to work with its creators again.

Disney would work again with Eidos Montréal and Crystal Dynamics on a superhero game

During an interview for Axios, Sean Shoptaw, vice president of Global Games and Interactive Experiences at Disney, revealed that the company would work again with Eidos Montréal and Crystal Dynamics despite the terrible results of the superhero games they released. Marvel’s Avengers failed in every way and angered fans, Guardians of the Galaxy had better reviews, but failed in the market.

In this regard, the Disney manager said: “We would work with those studios again. They are great studios, great partners. Games are very difficult to make. If you have a great intellectual property, if you have a great story, it is still a challenge”.

¿Marvel’s Avengers sigue apestando?

Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy were a failure for Square Enix

The reality of the aforementioned studios has changed a lot in recent years, both Eidos Montréal and Crystal Dynamics became part of Embracer Group after Square Enix said goodbye to many of its investments in the West due to poor results. However, Eidos Montréal was better positioned thanks to its work on Guardians of the Galaxy, but Crystal Dynamics did not know what to do with Marvel’s Avengers at a time when the potential for success and business could be enormous after the conclusion of the first arc. of films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Currently, it is known that Crystal Dynamics is focused on the development of the new Tomb Raider installment and supports The Initiative, an Xbox studio, in the return of Perfect Dark. However, both studios, once owned by Square Enix, are under the arm of Embracer Group, a conglomerate that is falling apart due to its poor financial decisions, so a new working relationship between Disney, Eidos Montréal and Crystal Dynamics could stay pending for a better occasion.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Reseña – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News