Starfield was well received by Bethesda fans, but it generated a very interesting debate and became one of the releases most divisive of 2023. While some love her and others hate her, it is undeniable that she was popular and gave a lot of talk before and after her debut.

A new report from GamesIndustry.biz shares very interesting data about the notable releases of 2023. In this way, we know that the science fiction RPG was very popular in recent months, as it was the game with more coverage by the specialized media.

Starfield was very popular in the media

The report compiles data from more than 18,000 websites worldwide through Footprints, a public relations tool designed by ICO. Thus, it is striking that the portals wrote 53,907 articles on Starfield during 2023, which represents an increase of 410% compared to last year.

The next game on the list is Diablo IV, with 51,363 articles. Although it received almost universal praise, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is in 3rd position with 39,330 notes. It is striking that Baldur's Gate 3, GOTY of The Game Awards 2023, is in place number 9 with 20,701 articles.

Below we share the list of the games that had the most media coverage in 2023:

1. Starfield ― 53,097 items 2. Diablo IV ― 51,363 items 3. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ― 39,330 items 4. Fortnite ― 28,503 items 5. Cyberpunk 2077 ― 25,503 items 6. Marvel 's Spider -Man 2 ― 25,853 items 7.- Final Fantasy XVI ―21,904 items 8.- Minecraft ― 21,453 items 9.- Baldur's Gate 3 ― 20,701 items 10.- League of Legends ― 20,090 items 11.- Mortal Kombat ― 19,5 items 12.- Destiny 2 ― 18,733 items 13.- Genshin Impact ― 18,280 items 14.- Overwatch ― 17,481 items 15.- ELDEN RING ― 16,039 items

Despite the detractors, Starfield is one of the most important premieres of 2023

Of course, the news media covered many elements of Starfield: from the records it broke on Xbox Game Pass during its launch to the mods it received from the community.

It is worth noting that Xbox was the company that gave the most people to talk about 308,834 items. These figures are not surprising, since the gaming division was in the public eye in recent months due to the purchase of Activision Blizzard. PlayStation occupies second place and Nintendo complete the podium.

But tell us, what do you think of this data? Let us read you in the comments.

Starfield is available exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Click here to read more news related to him.

