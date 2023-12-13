The Call of Duty franchise returned this year with a new installment: CoD: Modern Warfare III, a direct continuation of the title that debuted in 2022. The final result was unable to resonate with all players, but that was far from being an obstacle that affected its commercial performance.

Without a doubt, the most recent video game in the franchise is one of the most controversial of the year. Players criticized its short campaign and the reuse of many aspects of previous installments, including the original maps by CoD: Modern Warfare 2 from 2009.

This resulted in the project Sledgehammer Games y Activision became the lowest rated game in the series on Metacritic. It is clear that a sector of the community is dissatisfied, but the title is still selling very well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is already the second best-selling game of 2023 in the United States

This week, the group of analysts Circa published a report explaining the highlights of the video game market in the United States. In it, the best-selling titles in November and the year in the territory are revealed. So it's no surprise that the military FPS is on both lists.

According to the report, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III became the best-selling game of November in the United States, despite all the controversy. So, he surpassed Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and more games.

This is the list of the best-selling games in November 2023 in the United States:



1.- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

2.- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

3.- Hogwarts Legacy

4.- Madden NFL 24

5.- Super Mario Bros. Wonder

6.- EA Sports FC 24

7.- Super Mario RPG

8.- Mortal Kombat 1

9.- NBA 2K24

10.- UFC 5

Call of Duty proved its popularity with the release of Modern Warfare III

Perhaps more surprisingly, the video game managed to be the second best-selling game so far this year on American soil. This draws attention, especially when we remember that the November 10, so it landed on the market a month ago. It is only below Hogwarts Legacy, and surpassed great releases like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Diablo IV.

This is the list of the best-selling games so far in 2023 in the United States:



1.- Hogwarts Legacy

2.- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

3.- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

4.- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

5.- Madden NFL 24

6.- Diablo IV

7.- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

8.- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

9.- Mortal Kombat 1

(10.- Starfield

According to the report, PlayStation 5 It was the best-selling console in November, while the Xbox Series X|S was relegated to second place. Hardware spending fell 24% in the United States, while game sales decreased 3% compared to the same period in 2022.

But tell us, do these lists surprise you? Let us read you in the comments.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. You can read more news related to him if you click on this link.

