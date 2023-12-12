loading…

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump maintained his dominant position in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination contest, attracting the support of more than half of the party’s voters. This was revealed by a Reuters/Ipsos poll announced on Monday (11/12/2023).

In fact, Trump faced a series of legal scandals that entangled him. But Republicans still support him.

The poll found that 61% of Republicans said they would vote for the former US president in the state’s nominating contest to elect Democratic Presidential challenger Joe Biden.

None of its rivals are anywhere close. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are each supported by 11% of Republicans.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy got 5%, while former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie got 2% and 8% said they were undecided.

The first vote in the 2024 US election will take place at the Republican caucus in Iowa on January 15.

The poll found little evidence that Republican voters were swayed by the series of federal and state criminal charges Trump faces.

Less than a quarter of Republican respondents said they believed allegations that Trump solicited election fraud or called on a mob of his supporters to attack the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 – two of the main charges in the federal criminal case that will be presented in court. hearings at the height of the state’s nomination contest.

The poll also found little sign that Republican voters who oppose Trump support either of his rivals. Haley’s lead has improved since September, when a Reuters/Ipsos poll found her in fourth place with 4%.

But he and other candidates trail only Trump, who has the support of 51% of Republicans in the poll.

The online poll of 1,689 people who identified themselves as Republicans was conducted between December 5 and December 11. The poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

