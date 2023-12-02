The Day Before has managed to make many people fall in love with it, it seems that its launch will be quite successful.

The Day Before is getting ready for a big audience.

It may seem like a surprise to you, but despite the delays that the game has had, the little information and even the occasional complaint about plagiarizing other installments, The Day Before has become the most anticipated game on Steam. The open world title that mixes PvP and PvE features seems to have managed to raise the curiosity of many people, since it has surpassed other great titles that are yet to be released.

After showing its first gameplay, which revealed one of its biggest problems, it seems that players do want to delve into the wide world that The Day Before will have. In this title you will face hordes of zombies and of course, other players who will want to kill you and thus be able to keep your resources. The objective of the game is to supply a base with food and other useful materials for survival.

Steam confirms it: The Day Before is the most anticipated

This has been confirmed by the SteamBase website, where you can see the table of games most anticipated by the community. As usual, just below these lines you will have the image to make everything much easier and more accessible. Tekken 8 or House Flipper 2 are some of those that also make it onto the table, but quite far from this game of survival which seems to have raised brutal expectations.

As you have seen, there is no other game coming out soon that has managed to cope with it. Even Tekken 8, one of the most beloved and respected fighting franchises by fans, is far below. The podium is completed by Nightingale and Enshroudedwhile Tekken and House Flipper remain in position five and six respectively, something that has surprised many people.

We will see what happens on the day of its release, remember that The Day Before is scheduled to be released on Next December 7th, so there is very little left. At least if there is no further delay. On the other hand, if you are one of those people who is going to play it on PC and want to know its requirements, here you have all the information so you can check if the game will run well on your computer. See you in the apocalyptic world of this new installment.

